Micah Parsons traded to the Green Bay Packers after contract dispute, AP source says

Parsons, a two-time All-Pro edge rusher, becomes the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

“I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control,” Parsons wrote in a statement he posted on X. “My heart has always been here, and still is. Through it all, I never made any demands. I never asked for anything more than fairness. I only asked that the person I trust to negotiate my contract be part of the process.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declined to discuss Parsons' deal with agent David Mulugheta. Instead, Jones spoke directly to Parsons and insisted they had agreed on the parameters of a new contract.

The Cowboys are receiving two first-round picks and veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark for Parsons, a person with knowledge of the trade told the AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams haven't released the terms.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl