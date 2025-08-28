Micah Parsons traded to the Green Bay Packers after contract dispute, AP source says

Micah Parsons is headed to the Green Bay Packers after a blockbuster trade, leaving the Dallas Cowboys following a lengthy contract dispute.
A person with knowledge of the details said Parsons and the Packers have agreed on a record-setting $188 million, four-year contract that includes $136 million guaranteed. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn’t been announced.
Parsons, a two-time All-Pro edge rusher, becomes the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
