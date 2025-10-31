Miami Dolphins and General Manager Chris Grier agree to part ways

The Miami Dolphins and Chris Grier have agreed to part ways, ending his 10-year tenure as general manager
Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier listens questions during an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier listens questions during an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol, File)
Sports
By ALANIS THAMES – AP Sports Writer
48 minutes ago
X

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins and Chris Grier have agreed to part ways, ending his 10-year tenure as general manager.

The decision comes after Miami fell to 2-7 on the season following Thursday night’s 28-6 rout against the Baltimore Ravens.

During Grier’s tenure — he has been with the organization since 2000, and general manager since 2016 — the Dolphins recorded five winning seasons and three playoff appearances but failed to win a postseason game. Miami’s 25-year playoff win drought remains the longest active streak in the NFL.

“As I assessed the state of the team and in my discussions with Chris, it became clear to both of us that change could not wait,” Miami owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. “We must improve — in 2025, 2026 and beyond — and it needs to start right now.”

Champ Kelly will be Miami’s interim general manager the rest of the season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

In Other News
1
Springfield replacing outdated water meters with smart meters across...
2
Column: A new-age destroyer to be named after Springfield Korean War...
3
New data center planned for Springfield, expected to create 20 jobs
4
Election Day is Tuesday, here’s how to make sure your vote is counted
5
Springfield family honors late daughter with haunted house tradition