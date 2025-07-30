Meta stock surges after Q2 results blow past expectations despite heavy AI spending

“Not only has Meta made demonstrable strides with AI, but it’s helping to future proof itself as a growth company, should its family of apps get affected by the current anti-trust case or changing social media sentiment,” said Forrester research director Mike Proulx.

Meta is facing an antitrust case that's now awaiting a judge's decision and could force the company to break off WhatsApp and Instagram, startups Meta bought more than a decade ago that have since grown into social media powerhouses.

The company earned $18.34 billion, or $7.14 per share, in the April-June period. That's up 36% from $13.47 billion, or $5.16 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 22% to $47.52 billion from $39.07 billion.

Analysts expected Meta to earn $5.88 per share on revenue of $44.81 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

Meta said it expects costs to increase as it spends billions on infrastructure and luring highly compensated employees as it works on its AI ambitions. It's forecasting 2025 expenses to be in the range of $114 billion to $118 billion, up 20% to 24% year-over-year.

In the latest demonstration of his AI enthusiasm, CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday posted a note detailing his views on “personal superintelligence” that he believes will “help humanity accelerate our pace of progress.” While he said that developing superintelligence is now “in sight,” he did not detail how this will be achieved or exactly what “superintelligence” means.

“Meta’s vision is to bring personal superintelligence to everyone. We believe in putting this power in people’s hands to direct it towards what they value in their own lives,” Zuckerberg wrote. “This is distinct from others in the industry who believe superintelligence should be directed centrally towards automating all valuable work, and then humanity will live on a dole of its output.”

Meta's shares rose $64.48, or 9.3%, to $759.7 in after-hours trading after closing at $695.21.