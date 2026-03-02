Melania Trump will preside at UN Security Council meeting on children in conflict as US attacks Iran

The wife of President Donald Trump was given the opportunity as the United States takes over the council presidency for the month of March. In the past, presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers have often wielded the gavel.

The rotating president of the 15-member council gets to choose the subject and participants for some meetings. Monday’s meeting, which was scheduled before the war began on Saturday, is officially titled “Children, Technology, and Education in Conflict.” The first lady’s office said it will “emphasize education’s role in advancing tolerance and world peace.”

Melania Trump will be watched for anything she says, or doesn’t say, about the impact on children of the war her husband is waging.

Iranian state media has reported that a girls' school in southern Iran was hit in an airstrike on Saturday, killing at least 165 people and wounding dozens more. The Israeli military said it was not aware of strikes in the area. The U.S. military said it was looking into the reports.

The council’s last meeting, on Saturday, was a contentious emergency session called in response to the war. Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the U.S. and Israeli airstrikes as violations of international law, including the U.N. Charter. He also condemned Iran’s retaliatory attacks for violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations in the Mideast.

Melania Trump's support of Ukrainian children

Melania Trump took the unusual step last summer of writing a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin before his summit with her husband and later announced that the effort had led to a group of children displaced by the Russia-Ukraine war being reunited with their families.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 resulted in Russia taking Ukrainian children out of their country so they could be raised as Russian. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has lobbied world leaders for help reuniting families.

First lady presides at a time of strained US-UN ties

President Trump has criticized the U.N. and withdrawn the U.S. from major U.N. organizations, including the World Health Organization and the cultural agency UNESCO, while pulling funding from dozens of others. The U.S. also has failed to pay its mandatory dues and owes the United Nations billions of dollars.

This has created a financial crisis at the U.N., with Guterres warning in late January that the world body faced “imminent financial collapse” unless its financial rules were overhauled or all 193 member nations paid their dues.

Asked if Melania Trump’s appearance was a positive sign for U.N.-U.S. relations, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said it showed “the importance that the United States feels towards the Security Council and the subject.”