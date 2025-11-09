McLaren driver Lando Norris wins Formula 1's Brazilian Grand Prix

Norris now has 390 points in the standings, with Piastri’s fifth place leaving him 24 points behind on 366 with three more races to go.

Four-time world champion Verstappen has 341 points.

Norris won his seventh race of the season, the same number as Piastri. Asked after the race how he managed to bounce back in the championship, Norris replied: “Just ignore everyone who talked crap about you.”

He added, “Still a long way to go (in the drivers' championship), this could change so quickly.”

Piastri's chances were hurt shortly after lap 8, when he made contact with Antonelli as they fought for second position. Piastri pushed the Mercedes driver into Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who was forced to retire as a result. Piastri later received his time penalty for causing the collision.

The next Grand Prix is in Las Vegas in two weeks' time.

Verstappen, who also has a long shot at the drivers' title, surprisingly finished on the podium from the pit lane. He was supposed to start from 16th position after a frustrating qualifying session, but his team made sweeping changes to his car, including a new engine. The punishment he received in leaving from the boxes eventually paid off.

“To be in the podium from the pit lane, I didn’t expect that at all. Even less after a puncture at the start,” Verstappen said.

Antonelli, who had to battle the Dutchman in the final lap to keep his position, agreed.

“I don't know where this guy came from,” the Italian jokingly said after the race.

Brazilian fans at Interlagos were frustrated from lap one, when Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto crashed out in what looked to be a more promising outing after he overtook three rivals in quick succession.

The 21-year-old rookie was the first Brazilian in 15 years to race in front of home fans.

