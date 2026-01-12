Matthew Stafford is healthy, but Rams CB Ahkello Witherspoon is out for season after playoff injury

The MVP candidate was able to play through the injury in the wild-card round, leading the Rams' dramatic comeback for the Super Bowl champion's sixth career playoff victory.

Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Stafford will be available when Los Angeles (13-5) faces Chicago in the divisional round on Sunday.

“He's as tough as it gets, but he's feeling good,” McVay said. “He was able to push through it, and he'll be good to go.”

McVay also said cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon will miss the rest of the Rams' season after reinjuring his shoulder blade. The nine-year veteran will be placed on injured reserve.

The Rams got more encouraging news about Kevin Dotson, with McVay saying the right guard has “a good chance” to return this weekend from his sprained ankle.

Dotson, a key part of the Rams’ rushing attack, sprained his ankle last month when it was stepped on by Seattle linebacker Derick Hall, who received a one-game suspension for his actions.

Witherspoon began the season as a starter for the Rams, but he has played only seven games in a secondary that has been repeatedly exposed as the defense's weakest link, with or without his presence.

Witherspoon broke his shoulder blade in Week 2 at Tennessee, although the injury initially was reported by the Rams as a broken collarbone. He missed 2 1/2 months before returning for the final four regular-season games as a reserve.

He played just 12 snaps at Carolina before getting hurt again, and McVay confirmed that Witherspoon's ninth NFL season is over. Witherspoon had one interception and eight tackles for the Rams this season.

Cobie Durant moved into Witherspoon's starting spot after Week 2, and he kept the spot after Witherspoon's return. Durant had an early interception in the Rams' win at Carolina.

