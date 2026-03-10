Massive fire breaks out aboard scrap metal barge on Delaware Bay

A massive fire has broken out on a barge carrying scrap metal on the Delaware Bay
Smoke fills the sky as firefighters battle a massive blaze that erupted on a barge on the Delaware River on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 in New Castle, Del. (WPVI via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Smoke fills the sky as firefighters battle a massive blaze that erupted on a barge on the Delaware River on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 in New Castle, Del. (WPVI via AP)
news
Updated 17 minutes ago
X

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A massive fire broke out Tuesday morning on a barge carrying huge piles of scrap metal on the Delaware Bay.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded after 8 a.m. to reports of the fire and dispatched a helicopter and two boats in the water, Petty Officer First Class Matthew West said. Local fire departments also responded. The unmanned barge was being moved by a tugboat at the time of the fire, West said, adding there were no injuries.

Ship traffic also was not impacted, he said, by the fire that was still burning several hours later. The barge appeared to be standing still as boats on both sides of it fired water cannons into the piles of burning metal. Smoke billowed from several fires aboard the boat.

West said the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

In Other News
1
Actress Marsha Dietlein to attend her latest movie ‘The Hail Mary’ at...
2
Man facing charges in Dayton-Springfield domestic violence dispute
3
Doobie Brothers tribute band to rock Gloria Theatre
4
Police investigating 2 weekend crashes in Clark County
5
Violinist is guest performer at Springfield Symphony concert