Massive fire breaks out aboard scrap metal barge on Delaware Bay

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A massive fire broke out Tuesday morning on a barge carrying huge piles of scrap metal on the Delaware Bay.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded after 8 a.m. to reports of the fire and dispatched a helicopter and two boats in the water, Petty Officer First Class Matthew West said. Local fire departments also responded. The unmanned barge was being moved by a tugboat at the time of the fire, West said, adding there were no injuries.