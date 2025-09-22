Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh hits MLB-leading 58th home run against Astros

The shot comes a night after he passed Ken Griffey Jr. for the franchise's single-season home run record with his 57th homer. Griffey hit 56 in both 1997 and 1998.

Raleigh has also surpassed Mickey Mantle’s MLB record of 54 home runs by a switch-hitter that had stood since 1961. He has also set the MLB record for homers by a catcher this season, eclipsing the 48 hit by Salvador Perez in 2021.

Raleigh is five home runs ahead of Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, who are tied for second place with 53 each.

