Man United wins again to make it four in a row for Carrick, Arsenal extends lead to 9 points

Second-place Manchester City plays Liverpool on Sunday while Aston Villa, in third, slipped further adrift after a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

Cole Palmer scored a first-half hat trick in Chelsea’s 3-1 win at last-place Wolves.

A 2-0 victory for United against Tottenham extended Carrick's 100% start as head coach and will further strengthen his case to be given the job on a long-term basis.

“Michael has won everything here and he knows what it means for these fans, what it means for the club to win and how much is needed to win at this football club. I think that adds something special to the team,” United captain Bruno Fernandes told TNT Sports.

Carrick's remarkable Man United transformation

It is the first time in two years that United has won four straight Premier League games and victory against Tottenham boosted hopes of a return to the lucrative Champions League after missing out for the last two years.

Bryan Mbeumo and Fernandes scored in each half at Old Trafford in a game that saw Spurs reduced to 10 men after captain Cristian Romero was sent off in the 29th minute.

Manager Carrick has transformed United's fortunes since he was parachuted in to replace the fired Ruben Amorim last month. Initially given a contract until the end of the season — having previously had a three-game interim spell in 2021 — his impressive impact will likely put him in serious contention to keep the job as the club's hierarchy consider its long-term plans.

“I think Michael came in with the right ideas of giving the players the responsibility,” said Fernandes. "He's very good with the words.

“I think he still remembers what I told him the last time he was our manager for our last game. I was sure that Michael could be a great manager, and he’s just showing it.”

United is fourth and after moving up to 44 points, the 20-time English champion has already exceeded last season's total of 42 points for the entire campaign.

It has been eliminated from both domestic cup competitions, but Champions League qualification would represent a successful season.

A tale of two captains

Fernandes’ goal, with a controlled finish off his shin in the 81st, was his 200th goal involvement since joining United in 2020.

“He’s offered the club so much for the time he’s been here, since he walked in,” said Carrick. “He’s a team player. He gives so much to the group. He’s got big moments in him. We know the quality he has and he cares a lot about the team. I think that’s clear to see.”

Fernandes' strike sealed victory after Mbeumo had given United the lead in the 38th when firing low from a corner to score his 10th goal of his debut season at the club.

While United's captain was inspirational, Tottenham's Romero did his team no favors with his sending off in the first half.

Having described as “disgraceful” the fact that Spurs were reduced to 11 fit players for the draw with Manchester City last weekend, Romero hardly helped his team’s cause with his red card for a dangerous tackle on Casemiro.

The league's stats partner Opta said it was Romero's sixth sending off since joining the club in 2021 — more than any other Premier League player in that time.

Arsenal powers further clear

Arsenal’s title charge looks in good shape after sweeping aside Sunderland.

Gyokeres took his season’s tally to 13 goals and extended his streak to six in eight games. Even more impressive was the fact that his double arrived after coming on as a 60th-minute substitute at the Emirates.

Martin Zubimendi had opened the scoring in the first half.

Manager Mikel Arteta’s title pursuit has been helped in recent weeks by Arsenal’s title rivals slipping up.

City has won one in six in the league and faces the daunting task of a trip to Anfield on Sunday. Villa, meanwhile, dropped points for the second time in as many games.

Despite going ahead through Morgan Rogers at the Vitality Stadium, Villa was held to a draw after Brazilian Rayan’s equalizer after the break.

Chelsea is fifth after cruising to victory at Wolves. Palmer's hat trick included two penalties.

The England international is the first player to score three first-half hat tricks in the Premier League.

West Ham on the move

Three wins in four have given West Ham hope of avoiding the drop.

Crysencio Summerville and Valentin Castellanos scored first-half goals to secure a 2-0 win at fellow relegation fighter Burnley.

Nottingham Forest's loss to Leeds on Friday means West Ham is just three points behind its nearest rival in the battle for survival, and just six back from Tottenham.

Everton came back from a goal down to win 2-1 at Fulham.

