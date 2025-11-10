Man kills 3 co-workers at Texas business, then dies after shooting himself, police say

Other employees ran from the scene when the gunfire erupted around 8 a.m., KSAT-TV reported.

Police responded and secured the area, and hours later they found the gunman with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

He was identified by police as Jose Hernandez Galo.

While the motive for the shooting wasn't immediately known, Police Chief William McManus said during a Saturday news conference that it was not random.

Detectives continued to investigate on Sunday.