Man arrested in Tokyo on suspicion of stealing a car and then hitting 11 people, killing 1

Police say a man driving a stolen car struck 11 people in Tokyo
Investigators inspect the scene of a car accident injuring multiple people in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. (Michi Ono/Kyodo News via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Investigators inspect the scene of a car accident injuring multiple people in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. (Michi Ono/Kyodo News via AP)
news
By YURI KAGEYAMA – Associated Press
Updated 40 minutes ago
X

TOKYO (AP) — A man driving a stolen car struck 11 people in Tokyo on Monday, killing one man in his 80s on a pedestrian walkway, police said.

A spokesman at the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, who spoke on customary condition of anonymity, didn't give the condition of the other people who were hit.

Japanese media reports said one woman was seriously injured, with earlier reports saying that a total of 12 people were struck.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of stealing the vehicle from a parking lot of a business, after fleeing from the scene, police said. Other charges, such as hit-and-run, weren't immediately announced.

Japanese media reports said the stolen vehicle was a used car at a dealership. But police declined to comment on those reports.

Other details weren't immediately available. Monday was a national holiday in Japan.

In Other News
1
Donation drive collecting essential items for Springfield shelters
2
Column: More bottles with messages, part two of a WWI soldier’s diary
3
Column: With a lot to be thankful for, don’t forget about Thanksgiving
4
Springfield students challenge bill on parental consent for mental...
5
Clark County Historical Society to open holiday display on Friday