Man arrested in Tokyo on suspicion of stealing a car and then hitting 11 people, killing 1

Japanese media reports said one woman was seriously injured, with earlier reports saying that a total of 12 people were struck.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of stealing the vehicle from a parking lot of a business, after fleeing from the scene, police said. Other charges, such as hit-and-run, weren't immediately announced.

Japanese media reports said the stolen vehicle was a used car at a dealership. But police declined to comment on those reports.

Other details weren't immediately available. Monday was a national holiday in Japan.