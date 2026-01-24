Man City wins after dropping Haaland and Tottenham salvages draw with late goal

The changes worked, albeit against a Wolves team sitting on the bottom of the standings.

Omar Marmoush and Semenyo, playing as high wingers in a tweaked tactical setup, scored first-half goals for City. It was Semenyo's third goal in four games since joining from Bournemouth in an $87 million deal and he also hit the crossbar in the second half.

Guehi started after completing his move from Crystal Palace on Monday and helped to shore up City's creaking defense.

Haaland entered as a substitute in the 73rd minute but didn't have a clear-cut chance.

Tottenham equalizes late

Cristian Romero equalized in the 90th to salvage a 2-2 draw for Tottenham at next-to-last Burnley.

Still, it was a disappointing result for under-pressure Tottenham manager Thomas Frank, who was on the receiving end of criticism from his team's own fans during a home loss to West Ham last weekend only to get some respite in a Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund midweek.

Fulham also scored late and it was a winner; Harry Wilson's strike earned a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Brighton.

West Ham boosts survival bid

West Ham's bid to escape the Premier League relegation zone gathered pace after beating Sunderland 3-1.

It was a second straight victory for West Ham, which surged into a three-goal lead by the 43rd minute thanks to Crysencio Summerville’s header, Jarrod Bowen's penalty, and a long-range strike by Mateus Fernandes.

Brian Brobbey scored for Sunderland in the second half.

West Ham, whose win at Tottenham last weekend was its first win in any competition since early November, stayed in the bottom three but was just two points behind fourth-to-last Nottingham Forest. Forest visits Brentford on Sunday.

Liverpool was at Bournemouth in the late game Saturday.

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer