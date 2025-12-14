Man City and Aston Villa win to stay in touch with Premier League leader Arsenal

Arsenal had extended its lead at the top of the standings to five points with a 2-1 win against Wolves on Saturday. But a day later its closest rivals both responded with victories - second-place City winning 3-0 at Crystal Palace and Villa, in third, twice coming back to beat West Ham 3-2 at the London Stadium.

City is two points behind Arsenal and Villa is a point further back.

Revenge for City

Beaten by Palace in the FA Cup final last season, City exacted some revenge to take all three points at Selhurst Park.

Erling Haaland scored his 101st Premier League goal to put City in front late in the first half and he got his second of the match with an 89th-minute penalty. The Norwegian has 36 goals in 27 appearances for club and country in another remarkable scoring season. He is the league's leading scorer with 17 goals.

Phil Foden got City's other goal in between Haaland's double.

Rogers leads Villa fightback

Morgan Rogers scored twice in the second half to extend Aston Villa's winning run to nine-straight games and keep Unai Emery's team on the heels of Arsenal and City.

Villa has lost just one of its last 13 games in the league and won 10 of its last 11, but twice had to come from behind at relegation fighting West Ham.

Mateus Fernandes scored the fastest goal in England's top flight this season when putting the home team 1-0 up after just 29 seconds. But Konstantinos Mavropanos' own goal leveled the game eight minutes later.

Jarrod Bowen then gave West Ham the lead at halftime with his second goal in as many games in the 24th.

Rogers leveled the game again five minutes after the break and struck the winner in the 79th.

Spurs humbled by Forest

The pressure is mounting on Tottenham coach Thomas Frank after the latest loss.

Spurs have won just one of their last seven games in the league and face defending champion Liverpool at home next week.

Two goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi at the City Ground put Frank's team on course for another defeat - a sixth in the league this season. Ibrahim Sangare completed a miserable day for the visitors, but a joyous one for Forest, which is five points clear of the relegation zone.

Woe for Woltemade

Woltemade endured an agonizing first Tyne-Wear derby since joining Newcastle after his own-goal handed victory to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Germany striker has impressed since his club record $93 million move from Stuttgart in August. But he made himself a hero to Newcastle's fiercest rival Sunderland when heading past Aaron Ramsdale a minute into second half.

To make matters worse, Woltemade was barely a threat at the other end - registering one shot before being replaced by Yoane Wissa in the 75th.

