Man arrested for throwing sex toy into crowd at WNBA game in Phoenix, police say

The man later told police it was a prank that had been trending on social media and that he bought the toy a day earlier to take to the game. He was later tackled by a volunteer at the arena who had witnessed the incident and began following him as the man tried to leave the arena.

Police say the man was arrested on suspicion of assault, disorderly conduct and publicly displaying explicit sexual material.

Over the last week, sex toys have been thrown onto the courts at games in Atlanta, Los Angeles and Chicago. A sex toy landed near Indiana’s Sophie Cunningham after it was thrown from the stands in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Players have said throwing the toys at games is disrespectful and potentially dangerous.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/wnba