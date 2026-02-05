Malcolm Gladwell's 'The American Way of Killing' to be released in September

Malcolm Gladwell's next book, “The American Way of Killing,” focuses on gun violence in the U.S. Little, Brown and Company announced the release for Sept. 29
FILE - Writer Malcolm Gladwell attends the screening of "Faces of America With Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr." inNew York on Feb. 1, 2010. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

By HILLEL ITALIE – AP National Writer
11 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — “The Tipping Point” author Malcolm Gladwell's next book will focus on a long-running tragedy in the country's culture, gun violence.

“The American Way of Killing” will come out Sept. 29, Little, Brown and Company announced Thursday.

"'The American Way of Killing' is an argument for looking in unexpected places when trying to understand the American problem of lethal violence,” the publisher's announcement reads in part. “Gladwell explores the profound absurdity of the way the nation handles gun violence through a series of stories — the miracle of a young gunshot victim in Washington D.C., the legal travails of a 17th century English knight, a professor in Alabama with a terrible secret, a famous town in Kansas that Americans have been lying to each other about for 100 years, and a prison in Germany that would be unrecognizable to any American, among others.”

Gladwell, 62, is a New Yorker staff writer and host of the podcast Revisionist History. His bestsellers beside “The Tipping Point” include “Blink,” “Outliers” and “Talking to Strangers.”

