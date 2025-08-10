Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Turkey, causing about a dozen buildings to collapse

Sindirgi’s mayor Serkan Sak told HaberTurk that four people were rescued from a collapsed building in the town while rescuers were trying to reach two other people from the structure.

Several houses also collapsed in the nearby village of Golcuk, he said. The minaret of a mosque also tumbled down in the village.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency said the earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 4.6, and urged citizens not to enter damaged buildings.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

In 2023, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 53,000 people in Turkey and destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern and southeastern provinces. Another 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.