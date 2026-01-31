Madison Square Garden warns that anyone fighting can be 'banned for life' after brawls at event

“Violence will not be condoned at MSG across any type of event including, hockey, basketball, boxing, concerts, or special events," Madison Square Garden said in a statement. "If any individual is found to participate in violent activity, whether you are part of the event, or a patron, you will be banned for life and unable to attend or participate in any event across all our venues.”

The press conference Thursday for the title fight between Lopez and Stevenson became heated as the fighters on stage traded insults about family members, with people in the audience also shouting.

There was also an altercation near the cage on Nov. 15 when MSG hosted UFC 322.

The warning comes ahead of a busy weekend at the arena. Organizers said the boxing event is sold out, and on Sunday the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Knicks for a nationally televised game that could be LeBron James' final one at the arena.