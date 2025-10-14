Madagascar president dissolves the lower house of parliament amid apparent coup attempt

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina dissolved the country’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday in the midst of a military rebellion that led him to flee the country.
Rajoelina issued a decree for the National Assembly to be dissolved immediately, according to a statement posted on the Madagascar presidency’s Facebook page.
Rajoelina’s whereabouts are unknown after an elite military unit joined youth-led anti-government protests over the weekend and called for him to step down. The president said in a speech broadcast on social media on Monday night that he left the country in fear for his life.
