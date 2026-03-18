Macy's post strong sales from the holiday quarter and sees encouraging signs from revamped stores

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s reported stronger-than-expected profits in the crucial fourth-quarter and comparable sales rose again. The department store said an overhaul of its merchandise and improved customer service led to more spending by shoppers.

The company, which also operates upscale Bloomingdale's and the beauty chain Bluemercury, offered a mixed outlook for the year — projecting sales above Wall Street expectations, but a conservative outlook on profits.