Lyles beats Olympic champion Tebogo in 200 race at Diamond League final

It was Lyles' sixth Diamond League title, a record for track athletes.

“Six, that's a big number,” Lyles said. “Shoot, that's another record on the list. That's pretty cool, I'm not going to lie."

Lyles had to settle for bronze in the 200 at the Paris Olympics, behind Tebogo and fellow American Kenneth Bednarek. But he said he feels ready to defend both his individual titles at the worlds in Tokyo next month.

“I know I'm fit, being able to run the whole 200. I've got top end speed,” Lyles said.

It was a tight finish in the men's 100 as well, as American Christian Coleman finished in 9.97 to beat Akani Simbine of South Africa by 0.01 seconds. Ackeem Blake of Jamacia was another 0.01 back in third.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands continued her dominance in the women's 400 hurdles, winning in a meet record 52.18 to secure her fifth overall Diamond League title. Bol has won 30 straight Diamond League races, dating back to 2020.

“Another Diamond League season undefeated,” Bol said. “It's really cool.”

___

AP Sports: https://www.apnews.com/sports