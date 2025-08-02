Luka Doncic agrees to a contract extension through 2028 with the Lakers, committing to his new team

A person with knowledge of the deal confirmed the terms to The Associated Press on Saturday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Lakers don't publicly announce the details of contracts.

“Excited to keep working to bring championships to LA and make Laker Nation proud,” Doncic wrote on social media. “Grateful to the Lakers, my teammates and all the fans who’ve shown so much love since day one. This is just the beginning.”

The Lakers acquired Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks last February in a seismic trade for Anthony Davis. The five-time All-NBA selection and a five-time All-Star averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game last season while teaming up with LeBron James for 50 victories and the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Los Angeles lost to Minnesota in the first round, but Doncic enjoyed his first months in Hollywood enough to commit to the Lakers. He will return this fall alongside James, who will begin his unprecedented 23rd NBA season.

Doncic's growing comfort with the Lakers was already obvious in his offseason activity. He played a significant role in Los Angeles' successful bids to sign Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart, persuading the two veterans to team up for the upcoming season.

Doncic's extensive regimen of offseason conditioning work has also been well-documented after the Mavericks' questions about his physical commitment to the sport reportedly played a role in his shocking departure from Dallas.

