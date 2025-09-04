Lorena is downgraded to a tropical storm but still poses a flooding and mudslide threat to Mexico

Lorena was a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (121 kph). The storm was centered about 110 miles (177 kilometers) west-southwest of Cabo San Lazaro, Mexico, and traveling northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

The forecast said that rainfall totals could reach 15 inches (38 centimeters) in some places in the Mexican states of Baja California Sur, Baja California and Sonora, with risks of flash flooding and mudslides into Friday.

Forecasters urged people on the Baja California peninsula and in northwestern Mexico to monitor the storm’s progress.

In Arizona and New Mexico, the weather center said that heavy rainfall up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) was possible and issued watches for isolated flash flooding into Saturday.

Lorena's track was still uncertain, with the possibility of a weakened storm making landfall in Baja California Sur or running parallel to the west coast of Mexico where the storm would dissipate over open water.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Kiko was still a Category 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale with maximum sustained winds near 145 mph (233 kph), according to the hurricane center. It was centered about 1,520 miles (2,446 kilometers) east of Hilo, Hawaii, and was traveling west at 8 mph (13 kph).

Forecasters said that Kiko wasn't expected to strengthen in the next day or so, and should start gradually weakening Friday and into the weekend.

There were no watches or warnings associated with Kiko and no hazards affecting land.