London's Heathrow Airport evacuated over possible hazardous material, firefighters say

LONDON (AP) — Part of a terminal at Heathrow Airport in London was evacuated Monday because of a possible hazardous material, authorities said.
A Heathrow spokesperson said the check-in area at Terminal 4 was closed and evacuated while emergency services responded.
Passengers could be seen outside the terminal as firefighters responded to the scene. The evacuation was a precaution, the London Fire Brigade said.
The airport asked passengers not to travel to the terminal. All other terminals were operating.