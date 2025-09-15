Little daylight between US and Israel evident as Rubio and Netanyahu meet

“As long as they’re around, there will be no peace in this region because they are not agents of peace. They are agents of barbarism," Rubio said of Hamas.

The comments came as Israel on Monday continued attacks on Gaza City, which it aims to take over saying it's Hamas' last stronghold. Israel ordered the evacuation of another high-rise building, one of the tallest in Gaza City. In recent days the Israel military destroyed multiple high-rises, accusing Hamas of putting surveillance equipment in them.

Airstrikes overnight killed at least 12 people, including children, said health officials at Shifa Hospital, where the bodies were brought.

Rubio’s visit proceeded despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s anger at Netanyahu over the Israeli strike in Doha, which he said the United States wasn’t notified of beforehand. The Doha attack, which killed at least six people, also appears to have ended attempts to secure an Israel-Hamas ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Despite comments by Trump that he wasn’t “thrilled” after Israel’s strike, there appeared to be little daylight between the U.S. and Israel after Rubio and Netanyahu met. “Your presence here in Israel today is a clear message that America stands with Israel. You stand with us in the face of terror,” said Netanyahu.

When asked by a reporter about how the U.S. will handle Israel’s attack in Doha, Rubio didn’t directly answer, saying the U.S. was focused on what happens next and that it will continue to encourage Qatar to play a role in the talks.

Rubio downplayed U.S. concerns about Israel’s latest operations in Gaza City, repeating several times that Trump is determined to see the conflict come to an end and that requires the destruction of Hamas.

And Netanyahu gave no indication that Israel would back down from its strikes on high-rise and other buildings in Gaza City where it says Hamas fighters are hiding.

Concerns over a recognition of a Palestinian state

One of Rubio’s reasons for visiting Jerusalem now was to show support for Israel as it expects to face growing international condemnation of the war at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session, at which a number of European countries and Canada have said they intend to recognize a Palestinian state over fervent U.S. and Israeli objections.

Rubio said the statehood recognition is actually counterproductive to peace efforts and suggested that such proclamations are self-serving.

“They have really no impact whatsoever in bringing about bringing us any closer to a Palestinian state. The only impact they actually have is it makes Hamas feel more emboldened,” he said. “It’s actually served as an impediment to peace."

Netanyahu also strongly opposes the recognition of a Palestinian state.

Israel presses ahead with offensive in Gaza City

One of the overnight strikes hit a tent with a family in western Gaza City, killing seven people, said hospital staff. A separate strike hit two neighboring houses.

“It was another night of horror. ... The situation is tragic and getting worse day by day,” said Mohammed Saber, a resident in Gaza City.

Israel has been urging Palestinians in Gaza City to head south. But there is little space for people to shelter in what Israel called a humanitarian zone, and many families don’t have money to leave.

Still many people have moved. On Monday, images showed a steady stream of Palestinians walking and driving along the narrow road by the sea that Israel designated a safe corridor.

The war in Gaza began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251. There are still 48 hostages remaining in Gaza, of whom Israel believes that 20 are still alive.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 64,871 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which doesn't say how many were civilians or combatants.

Magdy reported from Cairo. Associated Press writer Julia Frankel in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

