Lions fire offensive coordinator John Morton after coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties

Campbell is now looking for his third offensive coordinator in three seasons. Former OC Ben Johnson left the Lions a little more than a year ago to lead the Chicago Bears and helped them win the NFC North.

The Lions (9-8) failed to make the postseason after winning that division the previous two seasons and earning top seeding in the NFC last year.

Morton has more than two decades of coaching experience with Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, the New York Jets, New Orleans and San Francisco. He was Denver's passing game coordinator for two seasons before Campbell hired him to lead the Lions' offense.

Campbell said Monday he hadn’t decided whether he will continue to call plays next season.

