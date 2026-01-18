Lindsey Vonn's consistency is unparalleled in the Olympic ski season with 7 podiums in 8 races

No other skier has more than three podiums in the speed events — and Vonn's “worst” result this season is fourth. Even Mikaela Shiffrin — who has seven podiums in 14 technical races — hasn't been as consistent across all of her events.

The results make Vonn a clear medal favorite in both downhill and super-G for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, which open in less than three weeks.

Vonn was beaten only by Germany’s Emma Aicher, who is 19 years younger.

Aicher finished 0.27 seconds ahead of Vonn for her second victory this season, with former Olympic champion Ester Ledecka third, 0.94 behind.

“It was tough conditions with the visibility but I’m really happy to be on the podium again,” Vonn said. “Of course, I’m close to another win, but it is what it is. I think I’ll save the hundredths for Cortina.”

Robinson's crash

Alice Robinson, the New Zealand skier who won two giant slaloms and a super-G this season, crashed into the final gate and hit the snow hard. She got right back up and appeared to avoid serious injury but seemed shaken.

Fog on the upper section made it difficult for skiers to navigate the Prampero course.

Vonn led Aicher at every checkpoint but lost time on the final gates.

It was Aicher’s fourth career victory after two downhills and a super-G. She’s one of the few skiers on the circuit who competes in all four disciplines.

Aicher was born in Sweden to a Swedish mother and a German father.

Ledecka, the Czech racer who claimed Olympic golds in both snowboarding and skiing at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, won her first podium of the season.

Romane Miradoli of France finished fourth and Keely Cashman of the United States was fifth for the best result of her career.

The women’s circuit remains in Italy for the Kronplatz giant slalom on Tuesday.

There is only one more set of speed races before the Olympics, in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Jan. 30-31.

Brignone's return

Also Sunday, the Italian team announced that defending overall World Cup champion Federica Brignone is returning to the squad for the Kronplatz race — which would mark her first time competing since breaking multiple bones in her left leg in April.

The Italian team said Brignone would make a final decision after testing the course on Monday.

