Lindsey Vonn crashes in final downhill race before Milan Cortina Olympics

She eventually got up after receiving medical attention and walked away gingerly, taking weight off her left knee and using her poles to steady herself. She then clicked her skis back on but stopped to check her left knee.

Vonn eventually made it to the finish area and limped into a tent for medical attention. The race was later canceled after three of the first six racers crashed.

The 41-year-old Vonn has been the circuit’s leading downhiller this season, having returned last season after a partial right knee titanium replacement.

The crash occurred exactly a week before the Milan Cortina opening ceremony.

Vonn’s first Olympic race is the women’s downhill on Feb. 8.

Vonn was the sixth racer to start and two other skiers had also crashed before her: Nina Ortlieb of Austria and Marte Monsen of Norway.

Romane Miradoli of France, who did complete her run, said visibility was an issue, with snow falling.

“You can't see and it's bumpy everywhere,” Miradoli said.

