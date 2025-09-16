Liberty's Breanna Stewart questionable for Game 2 after injuring left knee in playoff opener

“It’s going to be a game-day, game-time decision,” Brondello said. “So your guess is as good as mine. We’ll see how she goes tomorrow. We’ll give her as much time as we can."

Stewart watched from the sideline during the portion of practice that was open to media and had a sleeve on her left leg. She wasn’t made available to media afterward.

The Liberty won the opener in overtime over Phoenix on Sunday and if the Mercury win on Wednesday, Game 3 would be Friday in Phoenix.

“We’re ready to go. Stewie’s in, Stewie’s out. We’re ready to go. We know what’s at stake,” Brondello said. "We don’t want to go back to Phoenix, but they’re going to come in hungry. We know that.”

Stewart injured the knee when she drove to the baseline and was fouled with 3:01 left in overtime of Game 1. The knee appeared to buckle and she went down and grabbed it. After a New York timeout, Stewart attempted a free throw but missed it. She wore a knee brace after the injury, then came out a minute later.

Stewart, who had 18 points and six rebounds before leaving the game, missed about a month of the season with a bone bruise on the other knee, suffered in late July.

The Liberty have had a difficult season with injuries. Jonquel Jones missed significant time early in the year with a sprained ankle and Sabrina Ionescu was out for a few games late with a toe injury she suffered in practice.

“That's been our MO all season,” Jones said of the injuries.

If Stewart can't play Wednesday, New York has depth with Emma Meesseman, which it signed in August. Meesseman won a WNBA Finals MVP in 2019 while playing with Washington.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball