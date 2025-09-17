Liberty's Breanna Stewart plans to play in Game 2 of playoffs vs. Mercury despite knee injury scare

“I wanted to make sure I tried in shootaround and barring anything crazy happening between now and (the game), that's my plan," Stewart said. "I just want to make sure I wake up from my nap and don't feel (bad).”

Stewart injured the knee when she drove to the baseline and was fouled with 3:01 left in overtime of Game 1. The knee appeared to buckle and she went down and grabbed it. After a New York timeout, Stewart attempted a free throw but missed it. She wore a knee brace after the injury, then came out a minute later.

“I sprained my MCL basically, that's what I felt in the moment. Scared me more than anything,” Stewart said. “I'm very happy to have my MRI result back and know that it's something that I can play through depending on how much pain I'm going to be in.”

Stewart didn’t practice Tuesday.

“Every day it's gotten better,” she said Wednesday.

Stewart, who had 18 points and six rebounds before leaving Sunday's game, missed about a month of the season with a bone bruise on the other knee, suffered in late July.

Game 3 would be Friday in Phoenix.

The Liberty have had a difficult season with injuries. Jonquel Jones missed significant time early in the year with a sprained ankle and Sabrina Ionescu was out for a few games late with a toe injury she suffered in practice.

