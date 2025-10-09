Leon Draisaitl scores his 400th NHL goal in the Oilers' opener against the Flames

59 minutes ago
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored his 400th NHL goal Wednesday night in the Edmonton Oilers' regular-season opener against the Calgary Flames.

Playing his 791st regular-season game, Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 3-0 lead at 8:32 of the second period. He tapped in David Tomasek’s cross-crease feed, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also assisting.

Draisaitl also had an assist to push his points total to 958. The 29-year-old German star is the 111th player in NHL history to score 400 goals.

Edmonton led 3-2 after two periods.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

