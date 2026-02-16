Lecce wins again to move clear of Serie A relegation zone

After a goalless first half, the visitor was more clinical in a decisive second period.

Omri Gandelman put Lecce ahead with a header after 65 minutes, and Ylber Ramadani doubled the lead 11 minutes later with a powerful shot into the bottom corner.

It was the second win in a row for Lecce after a run of eight games without a victory and only the second time in 12 games it has scored twice in one match.

It was the second loss in succession for Cagliari, which remained in 13th place, a point behind Parma and one clear of Torino.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer