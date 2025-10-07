LeBron James teases 'the decision of all decisions' announcement

James posted on X that it was “the decision of all decisions." The short video shows him walking toward a chair, then taking a seat opposite another man seated a few feet away — mildly reminiscent of the setup for his first “decision” when he sat opposite broadcaster Jim Gray for a televised announcement of the news that he was joining the Heat.

Social media went wild with speculation, as would be expected. James — the NBA's all-time leading scorer — turns 41 in December and is not only the NBA's oldest current player but also is about to set a record by appearing in his 23rd season in the league. He is not under contract past this season, which prompted obvious wondering if this would be how he announces a retirement plan.

Ticket prices for the Lakers’ final regular season game in April soared on Monday on secondary markets, with fans willing to spend big money just in case James does decide that this season is his last.

There were also many guesses on social media that the latest “decision” would be James participating in an ad campaign of some sort.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA