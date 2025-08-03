Lando Norris holds off McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri to win F1's Hungarian Grand Prix

Lando Norris beat his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri by less than a second to win the Hungarian Grand Prix in a tense finish
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
Sports
1 hour ago
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Lando Norris beat his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri by less than a second to win the Hungarian Grand Prix in a tense finish.

Norris briefly dropped to fifth on the first lap but made his tires last to stop only once, while Piastri changed tires twice.

Piastri steadily cut into Norris’ lead in the latter stages of the race but the British driver held on with old tires to take the win. Piastri nearly collided with his teammate while trying to pass on the second-to-last lap.

George Russell took third for Mercedes. Charles Leclerc started on pole position with hopes of landing Ferrari its first Grand Prix win of the year, but ended up fourth after blaming the team for decisions he said left his car “undriveable.”

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

