Lamar Jackson back on practice field for Ravens after missing 2 games with hamstring injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson was on the practice field for the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday after missing two games with a hamstring injury.
Jackson initially did not take the field with Baltimore's other two quarterbacks, but with practice still open to reporters, he came out with his helmet on and did some throwing, also receiving hugs from some teammates.
The Ravens (1-5) have been holding out hope that Jackson's return can help save their season after four straight losses. Now all eyes will be on the two-time MVP to see what progress he makes this week, with the Chicago Bears in town Sunday. The Ravens had an open date last weekend.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL
In Other News
1
Springfield event brings education, industry leaders together
2
Springfield teen on dirt bike hit by car dead of injuries
3
Clark State offers free GED prep courses for adults at 3 campuses
4
Springfield school health center to expand vision, dental care with...
5
Rhinestone Cowgirls show to round up legendary ladies of country