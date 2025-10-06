Kylian Mbappé’s status for World Cup qualifiers is unclear as coach awaits medical update

“I don't have any further information at the moment. An update will be given as usual, regardless of the player or the club he comes from,” Deschamps said Monday at a news conference. “I have spoken with him. He had a small problem but it's not (too serious) otherwise he wouldn't be coming today. We’ll take the time with the medical staff and see how it progresses.”

France hosts Azerbaijan on Friday at Parc des Princes in Paris and travels to play Iceland in Reykjavik on Monday. France tops Group D after winning its opening two games.

Mbappé is France's second all-time scorer with 52 goals and needs six more to overtake Olivier Giroud for the No. 1 spot.

His goal on Saturday was his 14th in 10 games for Real Madrid this season.

On Sunday he was in the crowd watching his younger brother Ethan Mbappé score for Lille against Paris Saint-Germain — the former club of both brothers.

