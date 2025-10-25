Kucherov gets 1,000th career point in Lightning's game against Ducks

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov became the third-fastest active player to get his 1,000th career point with an assist in the second period of the Tampa Bay Lightning's game against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

Kucherov reached the mark in his 809th career game. Only Connor McDavid (659) and Sidney Crosby (757) have accomplished the feat faster among active players. He is the 101st player in NHL history to score at least 1,000 career points.