Knicks crush Nets 120-66 to end their 4-game skid with the most lopsided win in franchise history

The Knicks had lost nine of their last 11 games so this was a good time to play Brooklyn, because they never lose to the Nets these days. New York won its 13th straight meeting in the local rivalry.

The Knicks were already on track to win this one easily before outscoring the Nets 16-0 to open the fourth quarter, extending a 32-point lead to 104-56.

Michael Porter Jr. shot 4 for 14 and was limited to 12 points, but was still the leading scorer for a Nets team that has lost eight of nine.

Two days after the Knicks were booed frequently while trailing by 30 points in the first half of their 114-97 loss to Dallas, the scoreboard was crooked in their favor.

A 14-0 run gave the Knicks an 18-6 lead midway through the first quarter, and they closed the period with a 14-3 spurt to open a 38-20 lead after Shamet finished the period with consecutive 3-pointers.

The Knicks led 60-38 at the break. They then outscored the Nets 60-28 in the second half.

The Nets won nine straight meetings when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were in Brooklyn, but their last win was Jan. 28, 2023. Both superstars were traded shortly after and the Knicks' winning streak began that Feb. 13.

It's been especially lopsided this season, when the Knicks are aiming for the NBA Finals and the Nets are positioning themselves for the lottery. The Knicks' 134-98 victory on Nov. 9 had been Brooklyn's worst loss of the season before Wednesday.

