Kirkus Prize winners include a novel on identity, a history of Iran and an ode to belly buttons

NEW YORK (AP) — A novel about identity and a missing youth, a history of the overthrow of the Shah of Iran and a picture book celebrating the underappreciated belly button are this year's winners of the Kirkus Prize, which includes a $50,000 cash award for each of the three categories.

Lucas Schaefer's “The Slip,” which follows a man's search for a nephew who disappeared years earlier, won for fiction, while the award for nonfiction was given to Scott Anderson's “King of Kings: The Iranian Revolution: A Story of Hubris, Delusion and Catastrophic Miscalculation.” The winner for young readers’ literature was Thao Lam's “Everybelly,” a poolside view of belly buttons and the stories they tell.