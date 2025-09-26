King Charles III to make delayed state visit to Vatican 6 months after death of Pope Francis

LONDON (AP) — Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to make a state visit to the Vatican in late October, six months after the trip was postponed due to the illness of the late Pope Francis.

While the king and queen delayed their formal state visit in April, they met privately with Francis during their four-day state visit to Italy. Francis died just two weeks after the meeting, which took place on the occasion of the royal couple’s 20th wedding anniversary.