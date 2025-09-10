Killing of former Auburn professor at city park shakes community

Authorities said Gard Schnuelle, 59, died after being stabbed multiple times. Her body was found in a wooded area of the park. Police have charged Harold Rashad Dabney III, 28, with capital murder. Court documents indicate that investigators believe Dabney killed Gard Schnuelle during an attempted robbery and then left in her red Ford F-150 truck. He was being held without bond.

People who came to the park Tuesday said they were shocked by the killing at the placid location.

“Horrified and couldn’t believe it happened in broad daylight,” said Paul Holm, who came to the park to the walk. “This is a beautiful place where you can go for peace. Now, I'm going to be thinking where did it happen.”

Gwnstavus Dowdell, who brought his dog Tiger, said he tried to go the park Sunday but it was closed. The park was temporarily closed to the public over the weekend while investigators gathered evidence.

“I Googled the place to see what was going on. When I saw what happened the day before, I was shocked. While she was walking her dog? It just doesn't make sense,” Dowdell said.

Gard Schnuelle, a large animal veterinarian, was a 1996 graduate of the veterinary school and a faculty member from 2003 until her retirement in 2021. She specialized in cattle reproduction. She recently served as Area Veterinarian in Charge with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for Alabama and Mississippi. She remained active with the veterinary school even after her retirement.

“Dr. Schnuelle was an extremely enthusiastic and energetic person,” said Calvin M. Johnson, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Auburn University. “She was a fabulous teacher. The students really responded to her enthusiasm, and it motivated to them to excel.”

He said there is a feeling of “absolute shock” and sadness on the vet school campus. He said the park is a beloved place where faculty and students frequently go to to walk or take a break.

Gard Schnuelle often went there to run, sometimes fielding calls about hospital cases as she made her way through the park, Johnson said.

“Auburn is a very safe community. We are a very tight-knit veterinary college. Everyone knows everyone,” he said. “When something like this happened, we just were jolted. We were completely taken off guard.”

A handwritten note left with flowers at the park read, “always an example forever an inspiration.”

Gard Schnuelle had gone to the park to walk her dog. The dog was found safe and returned to her family, WRBL reported.

Police have given limited public information about the killing and why they suspect Dabney. Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton told The Associated Press that Gard Schnuelle died from multiple sharp force injuries.

A judge scheduled a preliminary hearing next month in the case. Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere told AP that her office intends to seek the death penalty.

Andrew Stanley, a defense attorney appointed to represent Dabney, declined to comment Monday, noting that the case was in its early stages.

Bill Birmingham, the pastor of an nondenominational Christian church in Auburn, came with a small group to pray at the park. He said there were noticeably fewer people there Tuesday.

“We come out to pray just for things to be peaceful,” he said.