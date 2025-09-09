Kiko weakens into a tropical storm but still could create dangerous surf in Hawaii

This Satellite image provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Kiko on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 near the Hawaiian Islands. (NOAA via AP)

HONOLULU (AP) — Hurricane Kiko has weakened into a tropical storm but still could create life-threatening surf and rip currents in Hawaii, forecasters said.

The storm was forecast to pass to the north of the Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday as it continues to weaken. The threat of direct impacts on the islands has decreased, though people in Hawaii are asked to monitor the storm's progress in case circumstances change.

With maximum sustained winds around 45 mph (72 kph), Kiko was centered roughly 215 miles (346 kilometers) north-northeast of Hilo, Hawaii, and about 300 miles (483 kilometers) east-northeast of Honolulu.

The storm was traveling west-northwest at 14 mph (23 kph).

Waves were forecast to peak early Tuesday through Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect, the center said.

