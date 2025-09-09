Kiko weakens into a tropical storm but brings dangerous surf to Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Tropical Storm Kiko was creating high surf and rip currents for parts of Hawaii even as the system weakened just to the north of the islands, forecasters said.

Kiko would continue to pass to the north of the Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The tropical storm was not expected to take a direct hit on the state, but forecasters urged people in Hawaii to monitor the storm’s progress in case circumstances change.