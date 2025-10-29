Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty scratched from the Breeders' Cup Classic because of a fever

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner Sovereignty has been scratched and will not run in the Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday after catching a fever this week, taking the favorite out of the $7 million world championship race.

Trainer Bill Mott announced the decision Wednesday to scratch the country’s top 3-year-old horse. Mott had previously said Sovereignty not racing was a possibility.