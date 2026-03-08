Kansas City airport evacuated as authorities, including the FBI, investigate a potential threat

FBI spokesperson Dixon Land said in an email to The Associated Press that the “FBI is aware of the incident and our personnel are working with airport and law enforcement officials to determine the credibility of the threat.”

Logan Hawley, 29, said he was waiting to board a flight to Texas when he noticed a swarm of police and K9 units inside the terminal.

“Suddenly there was an airport worker saying ‘immediately evacuate,’ people got up fast and rushed out of there,” Hawley said.

The group of roughly 2,000 people were ushered onto the tarmac.