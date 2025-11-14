Kai Trump shoots 13-over 83 in LPGA Tour debut, leaving her last in 108-player field

“I was definitely more nervous than I expected, but I thought I hit a lot of great shots out there,” she said. “I hit a lot of good shots just to the wrong spots.”

The University of Miami recruit is playing on a sponsor exemption.

“It was pretty cool because I know I hit it far, but kind of playing with the best players in the world and being literally right there or even outdriving on some of the holes, it felt pretty good,” said Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. “Felt like my game is in a good spot, and especially only being a senior in high school.”

Haeran Ryu led the tournament at 6-under 64, also playing in the afternoon.

