Justice Department again fails to re-indict New York Attorney General Letitia James, AP source says

A grand jury has declined for a second time to re-indict New York Attorney General Letitia James, refusing to resurrect a mortgage fraud prosecution encouraged by President Donald Trump, according to a person familiar with the matter
FILE - New York Attorney General, Letitia James, speaks after pleading not guilty outside the United States District Court Oct. 24, 2025, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/John Clark, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - New York Attorney General, Letitia James, speaks after pleading not guilty outside the United States District Court Oct. 24, 2025, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/John Clark, File)
news
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN – Associated Press
23 minutes ago
X

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A grand jury declined for a second time to re-indict New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday, refusing to resurrect a mortgage fraud prosecution encouraged by President Donald Trump, according to a person familiar with the matter.

It’s another major blow to the Justice Department after the dismissal of earlier charges against James and another longtime Trump foe, former FBI Director James Comey, in a stunning rebuke of the Trump administration’s efforts to prosecute the president’s political opponents.

A judge threw out the original indictment against James and Comey in November, ruling that the prosecutor who presented to the grand jury, Lindsey Halligan, was illegally appointed U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The Justice Department asked a grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia, to return an indictment Thursday after a different grand jury in Norfolk last week refused to do so. The person who confirmed the failure to secure an indictment was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The allegations related to James’ purchase of modest house in Norfolk, where she has family.

James says the case is politically motivated and has denied any wrongdoing.

In Other News
1
Culture Café leaving location, existing café to operate under new name
2
Griffin House, Moonbats, Holiday Stomp to jingle bell rock State...
3
Springfield man re-convicted of 2023 murder for which he previously won...
4
Springfield performing arts group to present ‘A Christmas Carol’ with...
5
Champaign County Pet of the Week