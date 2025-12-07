Julia Scheib of Austria uses strong final run to win giant slalom, Mikaela Shiffrin ties for 4th

Shiffrin narrowly missed being on the podium as she wound up in a tie with Swiss racer Camille Rast. Both were 1.17 seconds behind Scheib.

The 30-year-old Shiffrin hasn't been on the giant slalom podium since suffering her scary crash in the discipline in November 2024 at Killington, Vermont. She sustained a puncture wound and severe damage to her oblique muscles. She also has been dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder in the GS because of the crash.

Shiffrin finished sixth in the event Saturday.

"Last year, I was returning from the injury and hoping that I could make it in the second run. I was three seconds behind the fastest girls with no hope of figuring out how to get faster,” Shiffrin said. “We’ve done a ton of work this summer to get to this place where I’m in the second run, I’m consistently top-10, around that area. … I’m building and it’s a really cool position to be in and there’s more work to do.”

American teammate Paula Moltzan, who was 18th after the first run, climbed into sixth place with a speedy performance. Nina O’Brien was in third place after the opening run but went out early in her second run and didn't finish.

This was the second career World Cup win for Scheib, who also captured the first GS race of the season in Austria.

“It's very special,” Scheib said. “The slope wasn't the easiest for me.”

Over the last two weeks, the 24-year-old Robinson has turned in three podium finishes on North American snow. She also won the GS at Mont-Tremblant on Saturday after taking the victory in Copper Mountain, Colorado, on Nov. 29.

Valerie Grenier of Canada, who was third on her home course the day before, didn't finish her first run Sunday.

The next stop for the women's tour is next weekend in St. Moritz, Switzerland, for two downhill races and a super-G.

___

