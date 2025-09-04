Julia Roberts, Anna Wintour, Ralph Lauren pay tribute to Giorgio Armani

“I have always had the deepest respect and admiration for Giorgio Armani, not only as a designer who never strayed from his vision, but as a man who loved his family and friends, and his homeland in such a special way. Though he was an icon of the world of fashion, he lived with great humility and a love of living that inspired the way he worked and the way he lived. He created a world reflecting all the things he loved with a foreverness that will be his legacy.” — the American designer, in a statement to The Associated Press.

Anna Wintour

“Giorgio Armani had such a clear force of personality and vision that you knew his work instantly, wherever you found it. He understood power and attitude and elegance as well as anyone ever has in fashion, and he understood women too: how they wanted to dress and what message they wanted to send as they asserted themselves through his rise in the ’70s, ’80s, and beyond. He also never confined himself to one field or one discipline, and understood that fashion can’t exist in a silo. For him fashion wasn’t one thing: It was also film, music, sport, art, design, and architecture, and he left his mark in all these worlds—and everywhere he went.” — the chief content officer for Condé Nast, in a statement.

Mira Sorvino

“I still can’t believe it. I mean, I was just told like 20 minutes ago that he had passed and I did not even know he was in ill health. And I did not think of him as that old, you know. For me, he was like eternal — this brilliant, kind man who was so talented and created this whole kind of sophisticated, understated glamour that really defined the ’90s in a way. And he discovered me at the Venice Film Festival when “Mighty Aphrodite” premiered there and asked if I could, if he could dress me. And he started dressing me then. I wore his beautiful designs to most of my most important moments in my career and in my personal life. ... I will really miss him and I think the world will miss him.” — the actor, in an interview with The Associated Press, recounting how Armani made her a retro-glam Oscar dress and her wedding dress.

Donatella Versace

“The world lost a giant today. He made history and will be remembered forever.” — the Italian fashion designer, on Instagram.

Julia Roberts

“A true friend. A Legend.” —- the actor, adding a broken heart emoji, on Instagram.

Morgan Freeman

“On screen and off, in quiet moments and on the grandest stages, I have had the honor of wearing Armani. Today, we remember a man whose genius touched many lives and whose legacy of grace and timeless style will endure.” — the actor, in a statement.

Charles Leclerc

“A great honour to have had the chance to meet and work with such an amazing person. You will be missed Giorgio.” — the Ferrari F1 driver and an Armani ambassador, on Instagram.

Giorgia Meloni

“Giorgio Armani leaves us at 91 years old. With his elegance, sobriety, and creativity, he was able to bring luster to Italian fashion and inspire the entire world. An icon, a tireless worker, a symbol of the best of Italy. Thank you for everything.” — the Italian prime minister, across her social media accounts and originally posted in Italian.

Victoria Beckham

“The fashion world has lost a true legend in Giorgio Armani — a visionary designer whose legacy will live on forever. I feel honoured to have called him a friend.” — the English fashion designer and former Spice Girl, on Instagram.

Russell Crowe

“Giorgio. 1997 at the Cannes film festival, after my bag was lost in transit, LA Confidential producer Arnon Milchan sent me to the Armani store with a credit card to get a suit for the premiere. That began a love affair with Armani suits that continues to this day. Mr. Armani has made a deep contribution, to fashion, to design, to popular culture. His energy, vision and finesse has made a mark acknowledged around the globe. I adored him. He was so kind. So many significant moments in my life, awards, wedding, Wimbledon… all in Armani. I have been looking forward to seeing him, plans were in place for Milan at the end of this month. Alas… What a life he had, from his beginnings to his glory.” — the actor, on X.

Samuel L. Jackson

“Thank you, Mr. Giorgio Armani, for your countless years of friendship, collaboration and dedication to your visionary craft. May God bless you as you are welcomed into eternal peace.” — the actor, on Instagram.

Valentino Garavani

“I mourn someone I have always considered a friend, never a rival. I can only bow to his immense talent, to the changes he brought to fashion, and above all, to his unwavering loyalty to one style: his own.” — the Italian designer behind Valentino, on Instagram.

Cindy Crawford

“Heartbroken to hear about the passing of a legend. A true master of his craft.” — the supermodel, on Instagram.

Diane Von Furstenberg

“Goodbye and rest in peace. Caro Giorgio! You have touched so many people with your elegance and will continue to inspire forever.” — the Belgian designer, on Instagram.

Michelle Pfeiffer

“I am heartbroken to hear of Mr. Armanis passing. Kind, generous and loyal. A true pioneer of elegance. A global inspiration. And today, a massive loss for all. Thank you for everything Mr. Armani, it was an honor and privilege to work with you on so many momentous occasions in my life and to witness your craft firsthand.” — the actor, on Instagram.

Diane Kruger

Incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Giorgio Armani. One of the nicest people and mentors I was lucky enough to meet and work with. Thinking about Roberta and his family and everyone who worked with him. — the actor, on Instagram.