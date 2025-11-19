Judge to proceed with contempt probe after US flew migrants to El Salvador prison in March

On March 15, Boasberg ordered the aircraft carrying accused gang members to return to the U.S., but they landed instead in El Salvador, where the migrants were held at a notorious prison.

“I am authorized to proceed just as I intended to do in April seven months ago,” the judge said during a hearing Wednesday. He added later, “I certainly intend to find out what happened on that day.”

Boasberg said having witnesses testify under oath appeared to be the best way to conduct the contempt probe, but he also suggested the government could provide written declarations to explain who gave orders to “defy” his ruling. He said he wanted to start any hearings Dec. 1.

The Trump administration has denied any violation, saying the judge’s directive to return the planes was made verbally in court but not included in his written order. U.S. Justice Department attorney Tiberius Davis told Boasberg the government objected to further contempt proceedings.